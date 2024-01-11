DFP warns of list with false info

The Department of Films and Publications yesterday said that a DFP list containing false information on circulation and advertisement rates of the listed media has drawn its attention.

They sent a press release to the media in this regard yesterday.

The press release was signed by Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, director (advertisement and audit) at the DFP.

The release added that the DFP is taking legal action against the dissemination of misinformation through social media using this list.

According to the government policy, the DFP regularly updates and publishes the media list on its official website, www.dfp.gov.bd, stated the release.

"The list is not published on any online or social media platforms other than the official Department of Films and Publications website," the release said.

The press release also urged everyone to exercise caution regarding such lists.