Devotees gathering on Ijtema venue to join Akheri Munajat

Thousands of devotees from all over the country are gathering at the venue to participate in the final prayer of the last phase of Biswa Ijtema.

Like the first phase, the railway authorities have arranged special trains on various routes, including Comilla, Akhaura and Mymensingh.

All trains will halt at Tongi station for five minutes before and after the final prayer.

The media coordinator of the second phase of the Biswa Ijtema Mohammad Sayem told The Daily Star that the second phase of the 57th Ijtema will end today with the final prayer.

Between 10:30am and 11:00am Maulana Saad Kandhalvir's eldest son Maolana Yusuf bin Saad will lead the prayer.

Mufti Maqsood Sahib (India) delivered a sermon after Fajr today and Maulana Abdullah Sahib translated it into Bangla.

Since morning, people were seen entering the Ijtema ground in groups.

The first phase of Ijtema was held from February 1 to 4.