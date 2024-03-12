Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:59 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Devote more time to medical research: PM

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:59 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called upon the country's doctors to devote more time to medical research and shun the mentality of earning money through private practice.

"We are lagging behind in one sector and that is the research in medical science. Doctors are engaged in private practices and earning money; they are not interested in research," she said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The premier made the remarks while addressing an event on distributing cheques of "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship", "National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers and students of different universities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology arranged the event at the Prime Minister's Office.

"The people of the country need to be healthy and strong to be meritorious and to flourish their talents. For that, importance has to be given to medical research," she also said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ নাগরিকত্ব আইন কার্যকর করল ভারত

সংশোধিত নাগরিকত্ব আইনে অনিবন্ধিত হিন্দু, খ্রিস্টান, শিখ, বৌদ্ধ, পার্সি ও জৈন সম্প্রদায়ের অভিবাসীদের ভারতের নাগরিকত্ব দেওয়া হবে, কিন্তু মুসলিমরা এর আওতায় পড়ছে না।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিজিপির ১৭৯ সদস্য পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে, দেখতে গিয়ে গুলিবিদ্ধ ইউপি মেম্বার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification