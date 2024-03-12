Devote more time to medical research: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called upon the country's doctors to devote more time to medical research and shun the mentality of earning money through private practice.

"We are lagging behind in one sector and that is the research in medical science. Doctors are engaged in private practices and earning money; they are not interested in research," she said.

The premier made the remarks while addressing an event on distributing cheques of "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship", "National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers and students of different universities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology arranged the event at the Prime Minister's Office.

"The people of the country need to be healthy and strong to be meritorious and to flourish their talents. For that, importance has to be given to medical research," she also said.