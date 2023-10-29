Dev projects threaten Chalan Beel

Construction works obstruct water flow, say locals, experts

The various development projects around Natore’s Chalan Beel is obstructing the natural flow of the waterbody, leading to frequent waterlogging in its neighbouring areas. Locals and experts alleged that the projects are poorly planned and will harm the ecological balance of this natural freshwater reservoir. Photo: Star

Development projects around Natore's Chalan Beel, a significant freshwater reservoir, are obstructing its natural water flow, leading to waterlogging and harming agriculture, according to locals and experts.

The ongoing construction works include a hi-tech park, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center, Technical Training Center (TTC), Technical School and College (TSC), and plans for a mini stadium, as per officials.

"Water of Chalan Beel used to flow down through two channels. One of the channels has been blocked due to construction of the hi-tech park," said Abbas Ali, a resident of Sherkol area in Chalan Beel.

"As a result, vast areas of croplands remain waterlogged for prolonged time, causing difficulty in cultivation," he said.

Around 1,500-2,000 bighas of land in Chakpur, Teligram, Sidhakhali, Bamunhat, Raninagar, Bamanuhat, Boktarpur, Goalbatan, Bilvarat and Bhanagarkandi villages get waterlogged, said Manik Islam, a resident of Teligram village.

"I planted paddy saplings in around 28 bighas of land in Sherkol and Teligram area. But I had to spend over Tk 1 lakh to clean moss and weeds from the land which grew due to waterlogging," said Abbas, a local farmer.

Chowdhury M Sarwar Jahan, professor of the Department of Geology and Mining at Rajshahi University, said, "Development works are going on in an unplanned way in Chalan Beel, causing serious damages to environment and ecology."

"The government officials and engineers involved with such unplanned works should face legal action," he said.

Roads and Highways Department executive engineer in Natore Md Kamrul Hasan Sarkar said the Natore-Bogura highway may face the risk of getting damaged as the waterflow may change its course due to construction of the concrete structures.

Contacted, the Hi-Tech Park project director AKAM Fazlul Haque said they would take measures so that the waterflow does not face obstruction due to the construction work.

Md Asaduzzaman, executive engineer of Natore Education Engineering Department, said they have conducted a feasibility study before initiating the TSC project.

"Our establishment would not make any obstruction to the water flow," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works is responsible for construction works of the TTC project.

Contacted, Amit Kumar Dev, executive engineer of PWD Natore office, said, "We will set up a culvert spending around Tk 2 crore to ensure natural flow of water. So, our establishment will cause no problem to the Chalan Beel."

Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of the Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center project, declined to comment in this regard.

Contacted, Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Nasser Bhuiyan claimed the development activities would not obstruct water flow of Chalan Beel.

"Nevertheless, we will take necessary measures following discussion with experts if any problem arises centring water flow and environmental issues," he said.