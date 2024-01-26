Dev Initiatives: PM hopes for more help from China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday hoped that China would come forward in a bigger way than before during the tenure of her new government for implementing its development programmes.

"China is one of the most important development and strategic partners of Bangladesh. We hope that during the new government's tenure, China will help us more than the previous times to help continue the development journey of Bangladesh," she said.

The PM said this while Chinese Communist Party's Vice Minister of the International Division Sun Haiyan called on her at the Gono Bhaban.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Haiyan is the first senior Chinese politician to visit Bangladesh after the formation of Hasina's new government.

She conveyed President Xi Jingping's greetings to Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term.

Haiyan said, "Xi was confident on Sheikh Hasina's re-election as the prime minister for her commitment to changing the fate of the people and patriotism towards the country and its people."

The Chinese vice minister also congratulated Hasina on her re-election as the premier on behalf of the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China.

She also congratulated premier's only daughter Saima Wazed on her election as the World Health Organisation's regional director.

"Saima Wazed will play a great role in containing autism globally," she said.

Haiyan hoped that the activities of Bangladesh premier will continue for socio-economic development of Bangladesh and quicken the transformation of the country into a prosperous and developed country.

To this end, she referred to her several visits to Bangladesh since 1991.

"I have witnessed a tremendous and unbelievable development of Bangladesh and efforts to upgrade the living standard of the countrymen [during the period]," she said.

In reply, Hasina said the massive development has taken place as she successfully infused confidence among the people that "we can do".

She also credited the continuation of her government for a longer period that helped implement the plans to develop Bangladesh socio-economically.

The PM suggested that Haiyan visit the rural areas to see the "real change" of Bangladesh.

The Chinese vice minister also stressed the need for enhancing collaboration between China and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Hasina said her government has been working to accomplish the unfinished tasks of Bangabandhu and change the lot of the people by giving them an improved and better life.

She has sought Chinese cooperation to this end.

The Chinese vice minister also put importance on strengthening relations between Communist Party of China and Bangladesh Awami League by enhancing bilateral programmes.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.