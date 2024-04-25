Detectives looking for source of ‘security papers’

At least 30 people under DB surveillance

Detectives are now searching for the source of the security papers that were used to provide forged BTEB certificates.

A syndicate has been involved in this since 2018.

Security papers are special papers used for issuing government educational certificates.

The syndicate has so far provided at least 5,000 certificates. It had access to the technical and computer sections of the BTEB, which sold out the forged certificates for between Tk 35,000 and Tk 50,000 to at least 30 institutes.

These institutes later sold these certificates again, for at least Tk 2 lakh.

"We are now investigating to know from where the huge number of security papers were collected, be it from Bangladesh Security Printing Press or anywhere else," Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Lalbagh Division detective branch of police told The Daily Star.

Sources in police said they have kept the movement of at least 30 people under watch, including former Bangladesh Technical Education Board chairman Ali Akbar Khan and examination controller Kepayet Ullah.

We are now investigating to know from where the huge number of security papers were collected, be it from Bangladesh Security Printing Press or anywhere else. — Mashiur Rahman Deputy commissioner of Lalbagh DB

Detectives already interrogated Ali Akbar and Kepayet on Tuesday.

Harun-Or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch of Police, said investigators gave the ex-chairman two days for a proper explanation.

If he cannot do so within the stipulated time and investigators find evidence of his involvement in certificate forgery, legal action will be taken against him, he added.

"Besides, the examination controller also signed the [fake] certificates for months," he said.

Detectives have already arrested six people in this connection, including Ali Akbar's wife Sehela Parvin.

The other arrestees are -- BTEB system analyst ATM Samsuzzaman; his associate Foysal Ahmed; Kushtia's Gorai Survey Engineering Institute director Sanjida Koli; Kamrangirchar Hilful Fuzul Technical and BM College Principal Golam Mostafa alias Mostafizur Rahman; and Dhaka Technical School and College (Medical) director Maksudur Rahman alias Mamun.

Of them, five already gave confessional statements and Sehela was sent to jail.

Investigators said system analyst Samsuzzaman had already given detailed information and techniques for selling the forged certificates and who the beneficiaries were.

Samsuzzaman, with the help of his associate Foysal, used to print the certificates and then upload them to the server, they said.

"There are even names of Anti-Corruption Commission, BTEB officials, and journalists on the list of beneficiaries," said a high official of DB police, requesting anonymity.

Sources said the arrestee Sanjida dragged Sehela Parvin into the syndicate activities five-six months ago.

Sanjida offered Sehela Tk 3 lakh for opening a business, and in exchange, the syndicate started asking for different favours from her.

A high official of DB police said there was a board comprising dishonest BTEB officials to issue the forged certificates.

The Daily Star got a clip of the audio recording of the board members' meeting.

According to the clip, the officials were instructed to open a group on WhatsApp and only take contracts through the group.

The board members were also heard asking not to make any big transactions in a single bank account so that no one could trace the financial anomalies.