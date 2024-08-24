Details of chief adviser’s relief fund announced

The government has expressed its appreciation for the many who are eager to assist those affected by the recent floods, according to a message from the press secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday.

Interested individuals can send their contributions to the following account of the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Account name: Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund; Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office; Account Number: 010733004093.

The government assures that all donated funds will be used for relief and welfare and that proper records will be maintained.