Bangladesh
Star Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 03:46 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Details of chief adviser’s relief fund announced

Star Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 03:46 AM

The government has expressed its appreciation for the many who are eager to assist those affected by the recent floods, according to a message from the press secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday.

Interested individuals can send their contributions to the following account of the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Account name: Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund; Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office; Account Number: 010733004093.

The government assures that all donated funds will be used for relief and welfare and that proper records will be maintained.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সিলেটের দনা সীমান্তে বিজিবির হাতে আটক শামসুদ্দিন চৌধুরী মানিক

শুক্রবার রাতে সিলেটের কানাইঘাট উপজেলার দনা সীমান্ত এলাকা থেকে শামসুদ্দিন চৌধুরী মানিককে আটক করা হয়েছে। পরে রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত তাকে সীমান্তবর্তী বিজিবি ক্যাম্পে রাখা হয়।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় ১১ জেলার ৪৮ লাখ মানুষ ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত, ১৫ জনের মৃত্যু

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification