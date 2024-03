Two men cover their nose to avoid breathing polluted air near Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital yesterday. A part of the road was dug up for laying cables and sewer pipes underground. Air pollution remains a serious threat to public health in the city as Dhaka’s air quality was ranked the third worst in the world in the Air Quality Index yesterday morning. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Dhaka has ranked 11th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 152 at 9:00am last morning.

India's Delhi, Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kinshasa and Indonesia's Medan occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 273, 168 and 163, respectively.