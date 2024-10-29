Design more sensitive policies for reporting on disability issues

Speakers say during discussion on disability equality in media

Development and implementation of more sensitive policies within the media are needed to ensure positive, year-round representation of disability issues, speakers told a discussion today.

The remarks were made at the discussion titled "Disability Equality in the Media", organised by SoMaSHTe with the support of UNESCO at a city hotel.

Focus on political and routine topics often overshadows social issues, leading to event-centred and day-specific coverage rather than becoming a regular topic of discussion. While some media outlets have taken commendable steps in this area, disability issues are yet to receive adequate attention, said speakers.

Noore Jannat Proma, communication and information lead at UNESCO's Dhaka Office, said, "Disability is often perceived negatively. Despite some visible efforts, the desired level of sensitivity is still lacking in both the media and corporate sectors. Identifying existing gaps and taking action for progress is essential in this regard."

"Historically, the media has paid less attention to using language that is more sensitive and respectable when reporting on disability issues," said Zahid Nawaz Khan, head of digital at The Business Standard, adding that more careful consideration is required in this regard.

Speakers also mentioned the absence of a robust information system on disability issues and how it complicates ensuring accuracy while reporting on such a crucial topic.

They recommended improving positive representations of disability issues in the media, increasing sensitivity, formulating and implementing effective policies, and capacity-building initiatives for raising awareness in this regard.

They also urged for the creation of disability-friendly infrastructures, hiring people with disabilities in media, producing content on disability topics, fostering sensitivity among policymakers in the media industry, enhancing journalists' skills, and adopting technical measures to ensure access and engagement with media content for people with disabilities.

The discussion was moderated by Mir Masruruzzaman, executive director of SoMaSHTe.

Jamal Reza, senior programme manager at Channel I; Rokon Rahman, output editor at Channel I online; Partha Shankar Saha, assistant news editor at Prothom Alo; Kamrun Nahar, joint news editor at Views Bangladesh; Rita Bhowmik, senior reporter at Kalbela; Swapna Chakraborty, staff reporter at Janakantha; Atika Rahman, senior reporter at RTV; Tania Rahman, senior reporter at Ekattor TV; Nilima Jahan, staff reporter at The Daily Star; Jobayer Milon, assistant producer at NTV; Sajib Ahmed, staff reporter at Kaler Kantho; Afia Afrin, senior reporter at Amader Shomoy; and Masud Rana, senior reporter at Jago News, also spoke at the event.