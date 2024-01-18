‘Derogatory remarks’; HC blasts Nur, gives 4 weeks to explain

The High Court yesterday blasted former Ducsu vice president Md Nurul Haque Nur for allegedly making "derogatory comments about the court and judges", saying that if it continues to happen, the judicial system will be damaged.

"He [Nurul] is a political leader. They will run the state in future. Can a person like him make such comments? If such comments, as published in a newspaper, continue, the judicial system will be crushed," the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil said during hearing on a suomoto (voluntary) contempt of court rule against Nurul Haque.

Nurul's lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali told the HC bench that his client's statements have been misquoted.

After the hearing, the bench gave four weeks' time to Nur, now president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, to give his explanation by February 15.

Nur made the "derogatory remarks" at a gathering near Bijoynagar Water Tank on December 7.