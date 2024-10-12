Dept of Agriculture, USAID sign MoU

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Policy LINK Agricultural Policy Activity have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen agricultural marketing in Bangladesh.

This collaboration focuses on developing a plan of action for the National Agricultural Marketing Policy 2023, which aims to improve market access for farmers and enhance value chains.

Md Masud Karim, director general (additional secretary) of the Department of Agricultural Marketing, and Joseph Lessard, director of the Office of Economic Growth at USAID Bangladesh, were present.