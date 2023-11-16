Depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclonic storm

To cross Bangladesh coast tomorrow

The deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and expected to cross Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Payra Sea Port tomorrow packing a maximum wind speed of 80km per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The deep depression continued to move north north-eastwards at a speed of 17km per hour in the past six hours and lay 610km from Payra Sea Port, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting IMD.

The sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough during November 16-18, according to the IMD's latest update.

The cyclonic storm is expected to trigger a storm surge of about one-two metres above the astronomical tide and inundate low-lying areas of Bangladesh at the landfall point.

"There is a confluence of cold and dry air from the west with warm and moist air from the south east and it would support development of deep convection over the region and hence intensification of the system,' according to IMD.