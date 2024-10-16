Depression over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in Khulna

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjacent southeast Bay has strengthened into a depression and is moving in a west-northwest direction.

According to the BMD, the depression is expected to continue moving in a west-northwesterly direction.

In its latest forecast, the BMD also predicted rain or thundershowers in Khulna division within 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna division. Elsewhere, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies," BMD said.

The highest recorded rainfall in the country over 24 hours, up until 6:00am on Wednesday, was 14mm in Dinajpur.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged across the country, according to the BMD.

The highest temperature recorded in the 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday, was 35 degrees Celsius in Feni, Sitakunda, and Mongla, while the lowest temperature, 22.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Tetulia early Wednesday morning.