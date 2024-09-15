Depression to cause more downpours today

3 drown, over a dozen missing

Tourists were back at the Cox’s Bazar beach yesterday despite bad weather after being stuck in their hotels for a day due to waterlogging triggered by record-breaking rainfall. Photo: Mokammel Shuvo

At least three people have died, and 18 others gone missing after boats capsized due to inclement weather in three districts since Friday evening.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal-3 due to a depression over the Bay, said a weather bulletin of the Met office.

"All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice," it added.

Low-lying areas of Chattogram division may be inundated as water level of the rivers in this region may increase in the next 24 hours, said a bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 6:00pm yesterday evening.

The Land Deep Depression is likely to move west-northwestwards further.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at different places across the country today, it added.

In Cox's Bazar, bodies of two fishermen, who went missing after a trawler went down in the Bay on Friday, were recovered at Inani Beach yesterday afternoon.

One of them was identified as Mohammad Abdul Karim, 35, of Banshkhali Raipur Union of Chattogram. The identity of the other could not be confirmed, said Inani Police Outpost Inspector Rezaul Karim.

However, nine other fishermen, who were in the trawler, survived, said boat owner Abul Bashar.

Several hundred tourists faced immense sufferings due to waterlogging in Cox's Bazar town.

In Sunamganj, a woman drowned, and another one went missing after a boat capsized during a storm in the Naluar Haor area under Dirai upazila on Friday evening.

The deceased is Rahima Begum, 75, of Kaldhar village under Dirai upailza. The missing woman was Mollika Begum, 35, a resident of the same village, police said.

In Noakhali, at least 17 fishermen went missing after 10 trawlers capsized in the Meghna river near Hatia upazila between Friday afternoon and 8:00pm.

Fishermen on nearby trawlers and boats rescued 120 people alive, but 17 fishermen were still missing, said Milton Chakma, acting upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), of Hatia.

Rescue operations were hampered due to rough weather, he added.

Flood situation in some low-lying areas in the district deteriorated due to incessant rain since Friday evening.

