Bangladesh
Star Report
Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Depression in Bay may turn into cyclone

Star Report
Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:30 AM
Representational image of a cyclone: NASA/International Space Station

A deep depression formed in the Bay may intensify into a cyclonic storm today and start moving towards the coast, said the Met office.

The storm is not likely to be very strong, said Bazlur Rashid, meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Indian Met office last night reported that the storm is expected to make landfall between Mongla and Khepupara with a wind speed of 60-70kmph tomorrow morning.

Meteorologists say there will be heavy showers in districts along the coast and in a few places in Dhaka, Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

The BMD asked authorities to hoist cautionary signal-3 at four seaports.

Vessels stopped operating between St Martin's Island and Teknaf yesterday morning, said Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf.

Around 300 tourists currently on the island will have to wait until the services resume, said BIWTA officials.

It has been raining in Cox's Bazar since Wednesday night because of the depression, locals said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মানবাধিকার-সুশাসনের বিষয়ে আরও কঠোর হবে ইউরোপীয় ইউনিয়ন

২০৩০ সাল থেকে ইইউর নতুন বাণিজ্য ব্যবস্থা জিএসপি প্লাস চালু হওয়ার আগেই তারা এসব বিষয়ে কঠোর হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মত প্রকাশে অনিরাপদ বোধ করে দেশের ৭১.৫ শতাংশ তরুণ-তরুণী: জরিপ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে