Depression in Bay may turn into cyclone

A deep depression formed in the Bay may intensify into a cyclonic storm today and start moving towards the coast, said the Met office.

The storm is not likely to be very strong, said Bazlur Rashid, meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The Indian Met office last night reported that the storm is expected to make landfall between Mongla and Khepupara with a wind speed of 60-70kmph tomorrow morning.

Meteorologists say there will be heavy showers in districts along the coast and in a few places in Dhaka, Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

The BMD asked authorities to hoist cautionary signal-3 at four seaports.

Vessels stopped operating between St Martin's Island and Teknaf yesterday morning, said Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf.

Around 300 tourists currently on the island will have to wait until the services resume, said BIWTA officials.

It has been raining in Cox's Bazar since Wednesday night because of the depression, locals said.