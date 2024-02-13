Deposit Tk 50cr for tax appeal

High Court orders Grameen Telecom

The High Court has ordered Grameen Telecom to deposit at least Tk 50 crore before filing income tax appeals for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 tax years.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order yesterday rejecting a petition.

Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan stood for Grameen Telecom while Assistant Attorney General Barrister Tahmina Akhter represented the state.

"In November 2020, the National Board of Revenue sent a notice to the Grameen Telecom demanding Tk 250 crore in income tax for the two years. Later, Grameen Telecom asked for a waiver as there was no money," said Tahmina.

After NBR rejected the application, Grameen Telecom sought a waiver. But then they had about Tk 400 crore in one account, she said.

The NBR issued a notice asking for income tax money mentioning that there was money in the account.

Later, Grameen Telecom filed a petition with the HC challenging the NBR's notice.

Yesterday, the court ordered Grameen Telecom to deposit 25 percent of the income tax demanded as per the rules and then file an appeal against the NBR.

Barrister Mustafizur said this case has nothing to do with Prof Muhammad Yunus.