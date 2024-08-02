Deployment of armed forces was necessary

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government was compelled to deploy armed forces to protect lives and properties.

He, however, said the curfew will be relaxed when the situation becomes normal.

Quader was addressing a press briefing at the party president's Dhanmondi office.

In an ill-attempt, the BNP-Jamaat is trying to keep the country's people hostage using the quota movement, Quader alleged.

The AL spokesperson said criminals have gathered in the capital under the directive of BNP leader Tarique Rahman, aiming to take advantage of the quota movement.

He urged all to assist the armed forces to face the criminals and foil their evil plan. Quader hoped that the court's verdict will be acceptable by students.