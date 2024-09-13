Deploy jt forces in industrial zones

Businesses urge Yunus to take steps to quell unrest

Businesses demanded the deployment of joint forces in all industrial areas round-the-clock as such a move has already proved effective in improving overall security in some places.

"Right now, improving the law-and-order situation is our number one priority," said Mir Nasir Hossain, a member of the International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB) in his keynote speech at the National Business Dialogue yesterday.

Hossain delivered the speech on behalf of ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman, who was unwell, at the event held at the Intercontinental Dhaka. ICCB in association with 15 trade bodies organised the dialogue that was attended by Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government.

Since the public uprising that saw the ouster of the Awami League government of 15 years, there has been a big vacuum within the law enforcement agencies in the country, Hossain said.

This has resulted in the deterioration of the country's law and order situation.

"Taking advantage of the situation, some miscreants are trying to create a state of anarchy within the country, which has plagued all our industries including exports. Our industrial areas are experiencing constant unrest at the instigation of outsiders who are not related to the industry."

To date, more than 100 factories have been vandalised and 200 more have been subjected to forced closure due to such attacks. It is estimated that more than Tk 5,000 crores' worth of damage has been caused already due to the prevailing situation, he said.

Given the inadequate presence of industrial police and limited general police activities, the situation is far from being under control.

"If the wheels of the industrial sector are halted due to the unrest, a significant portion of the large workforce could become unemployed, creating social and economic uncertainty. However, where the joint forces were deployed, improvement in the overall situation was observed."

If such measures are implemented in all industrial zones, the situation can be brought under control soon, he said.

Bangladesh's economy is now under threat due to dishonest practices and financial irregularities of some unscrupulous businessmen.

"On behalf of the business community, I strongly appeal to you [Muhammad Yunus] to take strict legal action against those dishonest businesses and their associates."

He requested the government to create a conducive environment to conduct business safely and responsibly for the majority of the investors and entrepreneurs of the country, who run their businesses honestly.

Yunus, in his speech, said he will pursue building a strong relationship between workers and owners.

"And a big hope of mine is that, as long as we are here (in government), we will build a nice relationship between the workers and the owners. As long as we are in power, we want to work as a team."

He advocated for joining the International Labour Organisation Convention.

"Now that the labour force and owners are united, we will do it. If [joining the ILO Convention] is not done, it would be difficult to move forward. Wherever you go, you will be reminded: why are you not signing it? So, if we want to move forward, we have to do it in a transparent manner. Give us courage, come forward, and we will sign the ILO Convention together."

The international community is observing Bangladesh's current situation with curiosity, Yunus said.

"We want to elevate our position from number two to number one [in garment exports]."

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud also spoke.