Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:11 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Dense fog: Three Dhaka-bound passenger, cargo aircrafts diverted

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:04 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:11 PM
Dhaka Airport
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. File photo

Three passenger flights and one cargo freighter bound for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka were diverted to different airports from 4:00am to 8:00am today due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, told The Daily Star that the flights were diverted to Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and Kolkata airport.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA from 9:00am when the visibility improved, said Kamrul Islam.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ওআইসির নির্বাচনী পর্যবেক্ষক দলের সঙ্গে আওয়ামী লীগের বৈঠক
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ওআইসির নির্বাচনী পর্যবেক্ষক দলের সঙ্গে আওয়ামী লীগের বৈঠক

আজ সকালে রাজধানীর তেজগাঁওয়ে ঢাকা জেলা আওয়ামী লীগ কার্যালয়ে এ বৈঠক হয়।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশা: শুক্রবার শাহজালালে নামতে পারেনি ৪ আন্তর্জাতিক ফ্লাইট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification