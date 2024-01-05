Dense fog: Three Dhaka-bound passenger, cargo aircrafts diverted

Three passenger flights and one cargo freighter bound for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka were diverted to different airports from 4:00am to 8:00am today due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, told The Daily Star that the flights were diverted to Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and Kolkata airport.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA from 9:00am when the visibility improved, said Kamrul Islam.