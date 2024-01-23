Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh
Most Viewed

12 foreign airlines want to serve HSIA
File photo of Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) were disrupted for around one-and-a-half hours today due to dense fog.

One international flight that failed to land at the Dhaka airport was diverted to Sylhet Osmani International Airport, Executive Director of HSIA, Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam said.

Flights could not be operated at the Dhaka airport from 8:30am to 10:00am this morning due to dense fog, he said.

The diverted flight started returning to HSIA after 10:00am when visibility improved for landing of the aircraft at the HSIA, Kamrul Islam added.

