Denmark sets priorities of engagements with Bangladesh

Danish envoy meets foreign adviser, pledges support to interim govt

Denmark has offered to extend support to the interim government in the areas of improving good governance, democracy, human rights, and institutional capacity building, as well as for rehabilitation of the victims of torture.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller made the offer when he called on Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry today.

He shared Denmark's priorities of engagements with Bangladesh, particularly in green transition and updated the adviser on the two priority projects of Denmark -- the construction and operation of Laldia Container Terminal in Chattogram by APM Terminals and the production of 500 MW offshore wind energy.

Touhid Hossain welcomed the increasing interest of Danish companies for business with and investments in Bangladesh. The adviser underlined the priorities of the interim government, including restoring law and order and reforms in the state institutions.

He particularly emphasized undertaking essential reforms in many sectors including the political and electoral system, and economy reflecting the aspirations of the youth.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) and the Danish Embassy on behalf of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration signed a Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) Project on food safety and green transition in the dairy value chain.

This new project between Denmark and Bangladesh will work to address several challenges in food safety in Bangladesh, including antimicrobial resistance and misuse of antibiotics in food production.

Zakaria, Chairman of BFSA underlined the importance of ensuring safe food for all to ensure health and development. He said, "This collaboration will help to further develop and ensure safe food in Bangladesh. By increasing the food safety measures, Bangladesh will also have more access to the international food market."

Danish Ambassador Christian Brix Moller said they are very happy to have entered this partnership to strengthen cooperation on food safety, mainly antimicrobial resistance and sustainable food production to support health and the development towards a prosperous Bangladesh.