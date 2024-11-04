Dengue patient’s death leads to attack on staff

A dengue patient died at the 250-bed Munshiganj General Hospital yesterday, sparking allegations of negligence from her family.

Sixty-year-old Hajera Begum from Paschimpara village in Mirkadim Municipality passed away around noon.

Following her death, family members reportedly assaulted hospital nurses and staff, accusing them of negligence. Four people, including two nurses, sustained minor injuries.

Hajera's relatives allege that upon her admission on Saturday afternoon, hospital staff failed to provide adequate medical attention, which they believe led to her death. "The nurses and staff did not attend to her properly," said one of her relatives.

In response to the complaints, Abu Hena Mohammad Jamal, superintendent of Munshiganj General Hospital, acknowledged the high patient load but assured that staff had been trying their best under the circumstances.

"We have formed a four-member committee to investigate the claims," he said.

Jamal also said he would file a formal complaint with the local police regarding the assault on hospital staff.

Currently, 35 dengue patients are being treated at Munshiganj General Hospital.