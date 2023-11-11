Dengue outbreak worsens outside Dhaka

Though winter is knocking at the door, the dengue outbreak still continues to ravage the country, with most infections now being recorded outside Dhaka.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, in the last 24 hours, at least 11 dengue patients died. Of them eight were from outside Dhaka. Besides, 1,333 were hospitalised, including 1,035 from outside Dhaka.

The DGHS data also shows the total number of dengue cases this year till yesterday was 2,88,572, of which 1,85,683 were from outside Dhaka.

GM Saifur Rahman, an entomologist at the National University, said the absence of surveillance in the district towns has been a major reason behind the severe outbreak outside the capital.

"The government must have effective surveillance to identify dengue hotspots. This will enable local government departments, community organisations, and educational institutions to conduct targeted interventions," he said.

The initiatives that have already been taken or are going to be implemented in Dhaka are also needed to be pursued outside the capital, he suggested.

Creating a body to control mosquito population, breeding and spread is badly needed to carry out activities outside Dhaka, alongside upgrading logistics, manpower, and necessary funds, Saifur also said.

"It was necessary to take proper steps at the beginning of the season. As the authorities concerned failed to do so, they will have to take prompt steps now," he said.

First case identification is most important to control dengue outbreak. If it can be identified where the first case started, and necessary steps are taken to control Aedes mosquitoes, then it cannot spread, he said.

However, as the dengue outbreak has been going on for quite some time, first case identification is no longer possible. So, authorities will have to identify the last case and start from there, he also said.

Forming a dedicated body to locate those first and last cases and take necessary steps is very essential, he said.

Movement of people due to easy road communication is another reason for dengue spread this year, Saifur also said.

There is no way out without eradicating adult mosquitoes and larvae, he added.

Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist of Jahangirnagar University, said there is a mosquito management system in place in Dhaka, which is absent at the district levels.

He said all the local government bodies will need to be equipped to curb dengue outbreak, and the government will have to provide necessary funds to this end.

Raising awareness is also important as people outside Dhaka are not much aware about how dengue spreads, while mosquito control systems are also not developed, Bashar added.