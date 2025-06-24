Dengue outbreak: Patients from outside swarm city hospitals

Highest single-day hospitalisations recorded yesterday; 2 more dead

Mohammad Mizan, 38, from Juranpur in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila, has been undergoing treatment for dengue at the Tropical Medicine Ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital since Friday.

Though initially treated at home after being diagnosed on Tuesday, he was rushed to DMCH when his platelet count dropped to 19,000 and his stool turned black.

According to Mizan, several areas in Daudkandi, including Donarchar, Shahapara, and Sabjikandi, have been seeing a surge in dengue infections recently.

"My platelet count is now 1.16 lakh, and I'm feeling better," he told The Daily Star from hospital.

Another resident of Daudkandi, Noor Mohammad, 18, was also admitted to DMCH after developing headache, abdominal pain, and low-grade fever.

"I was diagnosed with dengue at a local hospital, but was referred to DMCH when my platelet count fell to 65,000," said Noor, who is now recovering.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Motaleb, 40, of Narayanganj, was admitted to DMCH on June 20 after suffering from fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea for several days. "I was initially treated at local Victoria Hospital, but they referred me to DMCH when my condition worsened."

Like Mizan, Motaleb and Noor, many dengue patients are being brought to Dhaka as their conditions worsen, due to inadequate healthcare facilities in upazilas and districts.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the country's largest public hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital and the DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 hospital, also major government facilities, are seeing a rise in the number of patients from outside the capital amid a steady spike in dengue cases nationwide.

Health officials and experts have warned that hospitals in Dhaka may face even more pressure if outbreaks spread further into districts that lack doctors and essential equipment.

Their concerns come as two more dengue patients died and 392 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, marking the highest single-day hospitalisations so far this year. Of the 392, 305 were from outside Dhaka.

With these new figures, the total number of dengue hospitalisations this year stands at 8,150, of whom 6,353 (nearly 78 percent) are from outside Dhaka city.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data shows that of the 34 dengue-related deaths so far, 15 occurred outside Dhaka.

Among the divisions, Barishal has reported the highest number of dengue cases this year at 3,709. Other figures include: 2,558 in Dhaka (including both Dhaka city corporations at 1,797), 1,254 in Chattogram, 251 in Khulna, 217 in Rajshahi, 113 in Mymensingh, 26 in Rangpur, and 21 in Sylhet. The divisional tally, except for Dhakas, excluded the count in city corporation areas.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Cumilla Civil Surgeon Ali Nur Md Bashir Ahmed confirmed a high concentration of dengue cases in Daudkandi, especially Donarchar area. "We've informed the higher authorities about the situation."

Asked why so many patients from Cumilla are seeking treatment in the capital, he explained that Daudkandi is geographically closer to Dhaka than Cumilla city itself.

He added that although Cumilla Medical College Hospital and Cumilla Sadar Hospital have a combined 30 ICU beds, they are operating on a limited scale due to manpower shortages.

A DMCH doctor, preferring anonymity, said the hospital, as a multidisciplinary facility, often receives critical patients referred from upazila and district-level hospitals.

"For example, a dengue patient may require dialysis after going into shock, but many local hospitals lack the facility. In such cases, patients are referred to DMCH," he told this correspondent.

A nurse from DMCH's Tropical Medicine Ward, also speaking anonymously, confirmed that they have been receiving a large number of patients from Cumilla and Keraniganj in recent weeks.

A similar situation was observed during a recent visit to Mugda Medical College Hospital, where many patients were also from outside Dhaka.

Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, and Mezbahur Rahman, director of Mugda Medical College Hospital, could not be reached for comments.

The DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital in Mohakhali, which now treats both Covid and dengue patients, is also witnessing a surge in cases from outside Dhaka.

"We estimate around 60 percent of our dengue patients are from Dhaka, the rest are from other districts," the hospital's Director Col Tanvir Ahmed told The Daily Star yesterday, adding, "Many travel to Dhaka seeking better treatment."

SITUATION MAY 'WORSEN'

A recent entomological survey by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) revealed high densities of Aedes mosquito larvae in several districts, indicating an increasing risk of outbreaks.

Conducted in May, the survey found that the Breteau Index (BI), which measures Aedes larvae-positive containers per 100 houses inspected, exceeded the critical threshold of 20 in three districts: Jhenaidah (BI 60), Magura (55.53), and Pirojpur (20). Patuakhali's BI stood at 19.26, just below the threshold.

According to global standards, a BI above 20 indicates a high risk of an uncontrollable dengue outbreak.

Magura Civil Surgeon Shamim Kabir said 13 dengue patients have been admitted this month, with four still undergoing treatment. No cases were reported there last month. "We're testing suspected patients and are prepared with sufficient test kits."

Jhenaidah Civil Surgeon Md Kamruzzaman confirmed one dengue-related death in Harinakundu upazila last week, but said there are no current hospital admissions for dengue.

He added that test kits are only available in Jhenaidah Sadar, but requests for more kits have been sent to higher authorities. "Once they arrive, we will distribute them at the upazila level."

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman warned of the worsening dengue situation outside Dhaka and urged immediate action.

"We need nationwide serosurveillance to map antibody levels and identify high-risk clusters for effective mosquito control …. Without identifying hotspots, it's impossible to run proper control and management programmes."

He stressed the need to make dengue a notifiable disease, trace sources of infection, and include entomologists in planning and response measures. "Many cases go unreported as patients treat themselves at home. Hospital data alone doesn't reflect the full picture."

Prof Halimur Rashid, line director of Communicable Diseases Control at DGHS, said although the entomological survey shows high Aedes larvae densities in some districts, the number of dengue patients in those areas remains low for now.

"We've already sent medicine and test kits to Barguna, which is currently the worst-hit district. Six doctors have also been transferred there. We will send the same to other affected areas when needed."