Dengue outbreak: 16 to 30 age group most vulnerable

People aged between 16 and 30, compared to other age groups, are proving to be the most vulnerable to dengue infection this year.

Experts attribute this trend to the fact that individuals in this age range tend to spend a significant portion of their day outside the home, increasing their exposure to Aedes mosquitoes, the virus carriers.

According to data from the DGHS, the highest number of dengue patients -- 1,519 -- are aged between 15 and 20. This is closely followed by 1,517 patients aged 21 to 25 and 1,483 patients aged 26 to 30.

In terms of fatalities, the highest number of deaths -- nine -- is in the 36-40 age group, followed by six in the 46-50 age group, and five in the 21-25 age group.

Meanwhile, three more dengue patients died, and 492 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, a single-day record for the year.

These bring the total figure of dengue-related deaths to 48 and the total number of reported cases to 12,763 this year, according to the DGHS.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, told The Daily Star yesterday, "Many people are getting infected at their offices or educational institutions. Since those in the 16 to 30 age group spend most of their time outside, it likely contributes to their higher infection rate."

He recommended wearing full-sleeved shirts, full-length pants, socks, and shoes to reduce exposure to mosquito bites. He also stressed the need for the government to focus on larviciding and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds rather than relying primarily on fogging.

"Fogging should be reserved for hotspot areas with confirmed cases. General fogging is ineffective, yet it continues to be the main method used."

Prof Kabirul urged the people to keep their homes, yards, and workplaces clean and to use mosquito repellent and nets while sleeping.

He also called on the Ministry of Local Government to tell deputy commissioners, municipalities, and city corporations to immediately begin destroying mosquito larvae and breeding sites.

HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, noted that certain high-risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, obese individuals, infants, and those with comorbidities, are more susceptible to fatal outcomes from dengue.

He recommended that patients from these high-risk groups be hospitalised immediately upon diagnosis to avoid complications.

Ahsan also advised that symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, extreme weakness, bleeding from gums or nose, and vomiting should be treated as warning signs, which require immediate hospitalisation.

"Failure to hospitalise patients after these signs could lead to shock syndrome," he warned.

He further suggested seeking medical attention immediately after developing a fever and performing a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test on the third or fourth day, even if the NS1 dengue test result is negative.