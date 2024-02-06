Dengue drives need coordination

Speakers urge for proper monitoring, involvement of entomologists

Drives against Aedes mosquitoes, carriers of dengue virus, across the country are not getting fruitful results due to lack of coordination and monitoring, said experts at a roundtable yesterday.

The Dhaka North City Corporation held the roundtable at its conference room to finalise its round-the-year mosquito control plan.

Speakers urged the authorities concerned to involve sufficient entomologists in this work, who will not only lead the entire process, but also monitor the work round the year.

They also mentioned that surveys to identify hotspots have been insufficient, and recommended the city corporations to conduct the surveys on their own initiatives.

"As a part of the activities with the city corporation, I once went to the field. While I went to the designated spot at 8:00am as per schedule, the mosquito supervisor came at 9:00am. I later came to know he worked as an assistant of a ward councillor," said Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University.

He also said around 43 percent of Aedes mosquitoes breed in the basement of multi-storey buildings where drivers wash their cars but owners never see the places.

Suggesting the city corporations to take two separate programmes for both Aedes and Culex mosquitoes, Bashar said 99 percent mosquitoes are Culex which create nuisance and one percent are Aedes mosquitoes which create public health concerns.

Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (CDC) at the Directorate General of Health Services, said the government will have to strengthen entomological capacity across the country to control Aedes mosquitoes.

"Without sufficient entomologists, anti-mosquito drives will not be effective and its monitoring will also not be fruitful," he said.

"We have to go for prevention, for which coordinated efforts are very important to control Aedes mosquitoes," said Prof ABM Abdullah.

"If dengue spreads this year, it will be riskier as a huge number of people are already infected by dengue virus. Second, third or fourth-time dengue cases are more severe," Abdullah said.

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, appointed additional director general of DGHS, said a trial is going on to prepare a single dose vaccine in Bangladesh.

If the vaccine lab gets approval from the WHO in March, there will be a scope to manufacture the vaccines locally which will be cheap, he added.

Prof Abdullah, however, opined that the vaccine will not help ease the situation immediately.

"The vaccine is now going through a trial process, and will take two to three more years before coming to the market after completing all the procedures," he said.

Prof Dr Md Golam Sharower stressed for inter-official coordination, community engagement, and need for proper implementation and monitoring of anti-mosquito drives for controlling the vector.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said they will start a massive drive from the end of this month and are now discussing with experts on their plan to make it more effective and fruitful.

A three-tier committee has been formed in this regard, and an evaluation committee comprising experts will also be formed, he also said.

The mayor also urged all government agencies and institutions to keep their premises clean.