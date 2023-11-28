Dengue deaths cross 1,600

At least eight more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday, as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the eight deaths, four were reported in the capital.

At least 920 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from Directorate General of Health Services.

Dengue has claimed at least 1,606 lives so far this year and nearly 309,087 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 3,493 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals while 303,988 have been released from hospitals across the country.

The severity of dengue infection continues to be high even as winter is here, which is otherwise a lean season for the disease. Experts say the current weather conditions are still favourable for breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, as the country is still experiencing rain.