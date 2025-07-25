Dengue death toll reaches 70

Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:00 AM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 70 this year.

The death has been reported in the Chattogram division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 280 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 18,625 this year.

Besides, Barishal division alone reported 66 new cases, Chattogram division (outside city corporations) recorded 45 cases, Dhaka division (outside city corporations) reported 44, while 30 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 24 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 39 in Rajshahi division, 25 in Khulna division, 4 in Rangpur division and three in Mymensingh division.

Currently, 1,308 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.

