Dengue claims two more lives

At least two dengue patients died, both from outside Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths rose to 1,667, of which 961 are from Dhaka, according to the data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With 311 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,17,956 , of which 1,09,181 were from Dhaka.

A total of 1,981 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 3,14,308 dengue patients have already been released -- 1,07,645 in Dhaka.

According to data of DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while the total number of deaths was 281.