Dengue claims two lives, 321 hospitalised

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 60 this year.

During the period, 321 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 15,906 this year, according to the DGHS. Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in the same year.