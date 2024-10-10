Dengue claims three more lives in 24hrs

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

At least three dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, while 1,033 more patients were hospitalised during this period.

Among the deaths, two occurred in Dhaka South City Corporation and one in Dhaka North City Corporation areas.

According to the DGHS, the total number of dengue-related deaths has risen to 196, while total cases have climbed to 39,822.

Currently, 3,475 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country, with 1,738 of them from outside Dhaka.

So far this year, a total of 36,151 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 20,893 from outside Dhaka.

