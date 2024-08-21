Dengue claims one more life

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 75 this year.

During the period, 249 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of them, 34 dengue patients were admitted in hospitals under Dhaka North City Corporation while 61 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 1,049 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 1,065 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.