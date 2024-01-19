Dengue claims one more life

One dengue patient died while 29 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new figures, the total number of deaths and cases this year rose to 11 and 785 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 149 dengue patients are still under treatment at different hospitals across the country, including 59 in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, 625 dengue patients have already been released, including 221 in Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and 3,21,179 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported.