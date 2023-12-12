Dengue claims four more lives

At least four dengue patients died, three from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths rose to 1,665, of which 961 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS.

With 413 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,17,645.

A total of 2,047 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment.

Among the total cases, 3,13,933 dengue patients have already been released.

According to DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while the total number of deaths was 281.