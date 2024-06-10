Dengue claims another life

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 38 this year.

During the period, 25 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, seven patients were hospitalised in Dhaka.

Currently, 141 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals.

A total of 3,056 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.