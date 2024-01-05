Dengue claims another life

One dengue patient died while 75 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday.

The total number of deaths this year rose to three while that of cases is 290, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, 483 dengue patients, including 244 in Dhaka, are still under treatment at different hospitals across the country and 532 patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths while 321,179 cases were reported.

Experts identified changing patterns of the dengue virus, false results in testing kits, and the presence of serotypes DEN-2 and DEN-3 among other reasons for the staggering number of deaths last year.