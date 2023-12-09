Dengue claims 7 more lives

At least seven dengue patients died, four from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new deaths, the total number of fatalities rose to 1,650, of which 953 are from Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With 251 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,16,411, of which 1,08,818 were from Dhaka.

A total of 2,384 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 3,12,377 dengue patients have already been released from hospitals.

A total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while the total number of deaths was 281.