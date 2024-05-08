Dengue can be deadlier this year

Warn experts, call for collective action and increased awareness

The dengue situation in the country may worsen this year, as the number of patients and fatalities continues to rise, experts said at a programme yesterday.

Speakers said the number of dengue cases reached 3,21,179 in 2023, with 1,705 deaths reported -- a record in the country's history.

From January to May 6 this year, a total of 2,323 people have already been infected with dengue, surpassing the 1,066 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Alarmingly, 23 people have died in the first four months of this year, while 11 deaths were reported during this period in 2023, they added.

"The trend we are seeing this year regarding dengue cases and deaths, is not good for us," said Kabirul Bashar, professor of Medical Entomology at Jahangirnagar University's Faculty of Biological Sciences, at the programme.

With no treatment or vaccine at our disposal, testing and mosquito control are key to dealing with dengue. — Mala Khan Director general of BRICM

A group of doctors, teachers, and health experts were speaking at the event titled "Dengue Preparedness: Where are we in 2024?" jointly organised by BRAC and UHC Forum, a coalition of multi-skilled professionals, at the capital's Cirdap auditorium.

Presenting video documentation, Kabirul said dengue has increased in villages and research is needed on whether Aedes mosquitoes have gained greater virus transmission ability, making it harder to control the outbreak.

"If it gains vectorial capacity, it will become more difficult to control," he said.

He recommended a search-and-destroy model with 285 entomology technicians visiting Dhaka north households to prevent an outbreak.

Mala Khan, director general of Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurement (BRICM), said Bangladesh could soon be identified as an epidemic zone by the WHO due to the rising infection and death rates.

"With no treatment or vaccine at our disposal, testing and mosquito control are key to dealing with dengue," she said.

Meanwhile, BRICM, under Ministry of Science and Technology, has developed a rapid antigen kit that enables home testing for dengue, she revealed.

Sheikh Daud Adnan, director of Communicable Disease Control Program at the DGHS, said hospitals are prepared to handle dengue cases. "We have already instructed doctors at upazila levels not to refer patients to the capital unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Akramul Islam, senior director of Health and Humanitarian Crisis Management at BRAC, said the organisation will engage communities through awareness campaigns and provide proper information on dengue prevention.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen urged collective action and increased awareness to prevent further loss of life.

"My mother died after two days of dengue fever. I understand the pain. So I have concerns about dengue. I lost my mother to dengue; no one else should," he said as a chief guest.

Presiding over the event, Hossain Zillur Rahman, convener of the UHC Forum, said, "We are not adequately prepared. This year, we need to be more proactive. We are having a discussion about district and division level dengue prevention."