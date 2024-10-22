Den 2 variant behind rising deaths

The Den-2 variant of dengue is proving particularly lethal this year, contributing to the rising death toll.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with three new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities has reached 250, while total dengue cases have climbed to 50,919, including 1,039 new cases reported.

"We are mostly seeing Den-2 (serotype-2) cases this year, similar to last year," said Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Dr Shirin said being infected with Den-2 does not necessarily spell danger. However, cross-infections involving different dengue serotypes can lead to severe complications, especially if patients are not hospitalised in time. Delayed hospitalisation is one of the key factors behind worsening patient conditions and higher mortality rates, she added.

She advised that anyone diagnosed with fever should immediately consult a doctor and follow prescribed treatments. Keeping well-hydrated is crucial, with coconut water, saline, fruit juices, and homemade drinks recommended to maintain hydration and provide essential vitamins and minerals to aid recovery.

Dr Shirin also stressed the importance of cleanliness to prevent further infections, urging people to clear stagnant water from yards and rooftops to prevent mosquito breeding.

Experts have identified four dengue serotypes (Den-1 to Den-4), each further divided into genotypes. The Den-2 variant, particularly the cosmopolitan sub-variant, is prevalent this year and is known to be associated with severe dengue infections and outbreaks.

HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, said the cosmopolitan sub-variant is especially dangerous due to its links to bleeding, increased severity, and a higher mortality rate. He pointed out that secondary infections with Den-2 are particularly risky for those previously infected with other serotypes.

"Many patients are going into shock after their fever subsides, which is alarming," said Dr Ahsan. He added that patients with shock syndrome, bleeding, and expanded dengue syndrome are contributing to the rising death toll.

High-risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, obese individuals, infants, and those with comorbidities, are more vulnerable.

Early hospitalisation, especially for symptoms such as severe stomach pain, difficulty breathing, and bleeding, is critical to prevent fatal outcomes, he added.