Demolition of sculpture suspended at Kazi Nazrul Islam univ

Amid protests by students and cultural activists, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University authorities yesterday suspended the demolition of the "Anjali Laho Mor" sculpture in Mymensingh.

However, a significant portion of the sculpture had already been torn down before the suspension.

Inspired by the song "Anjali Laho Mor" by Kazi Nazrul Islam, the sculpture was designed by renowned sculptor Manindra Pal. It was installed on a pond near the administrative building.

Engr Hafizur Rahman, director of Planning, Development and Works, said the decision to remove the sculpture had been made informally months ago.

He said, "The sculpture was not part of the original beautification plan. It was constructed based on the former VC's personal decision... After the change in administration [on August 5 last year], we came under pressure from some students to remove it."

He admitted an earlier attempt to demolish it during Eid vacation had failed due to the structure's strength.

Hafizur said authorities have now backtracked on the decision.

"The structure will remain in place. We will assess how the beautification project can proceed without removing the sculpture," he said, adding that it will be repaired.

The demolition, which began Tuesday, sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Several faculty members described the sculpture as a culturally significant and symbolic representation of the university's secular identity and artistic values.

"This institution is founded on cultural and secular values. The sculpture was a symbol of that commitment," said one faculty member.

Another added, "This piece reflected our commitment to art, culture, and creative freedom... we are shocked and dismayed."

Zenas Bhowmik, a law student and coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, said, "Even if there was pressure from certain quarters, the administration should have consulted students and communicated the plan."

Students formed a human chain beside the partially demolished sculpture, condemning attacks on cultural expression and calling for its preservation. They also demanded accountability for what they termed a waste of public resources and urged the university to uphold Nazrul's secular values through inclusive dialogue.