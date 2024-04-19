Democracy on slide, key institutions barely function

Rehman Sobhan says at book launch

The quality of democracy in the country has been deteriorating over the years and institutions like Election Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission barely function, eminent economist Prof Rehman Sobhan said yesterday.

He said that from 1991 to 1996, free and fair elections were held under a caretaker government system, which was later replicated in Pakistan and Nepal. The democracy during the period of 1991-1996 was in good shape and balanced.

"The party that was on the streets for two years fighting for the caretaker government system threw the caretaker system into the dustbin... and the consequences have been seen over the years, which may be a good reason why the elections were not properly contested here... ," Prof Sobhan added.

He made these remarks in a discussion on a book titled "Fifty Years of Bangladesh: Economy, Politics, Society and Culture," which he jointly edited with Prof Rounaq Jahan.

British multinational publisher Routledge published the book.

The discussion was organised to unveil the cover of the book at the Centre for Policy Dialogue office in Dhanmondi.

Prof Sobhan said that while progress is evident in several sectors, including human development, there are still many gaps, leading to prevailing inequality.

He said the book would give readers insights into the multifaceted dimensions of Bangladesh's journey, its economic and social transformation, and political and cultural contestations.

The book brought together the writings of 16 eminent writers.

Organised into six sections, the book presents a multidisciplinary, holistic, and interrelated narrative of the Bangladesh story covering its economic and social transformation, political history, and changing cultural landscapes.

"It also portrays new empirical data and proposes new theoretical and analytical frameworks to explain the country's complex and paradoxical developments," read an introduction to the book handed to the press.

Authors Rizwanul Islam, MM Akash, Iftekhar Iqbal, Selim Jahan, Sohela Nazneen, Fakhrul Alam, Mirza M Hassan, Ali Riaz, and Hossain Zillur Rahman took part in the discussion on the chapters of the book they wrote.

Speaking about his chapter, Prof MM Akash said although the average of everything, including income, has increased, there was a deception.

He said the growth was not inclusive.

"If we could analyse it closely, we would see that the income of the poor has increased at a snail's pace, while the income of the rich has soared like a rocket, resulting in inequality in the country."

Taking part in the discussion via video conference, Political analyst Prof Ali Riaz said, "There is a long tradition of Islamist politics. It was not created hastily or by the state. But the state has a role to play here.

"The conservative section of Islamists has gradually strengthened in Bangladesh, socially and politically. Islamist groups will become stronger in the future."

Speaking on one of the chapters written by Mirza M Hassan, Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman said Mirza mentioned in his chapter that the political system in the country has three forms: dominant party state, now prevailing; military rule; and competitive party system.

"Trade and commerce have grown over the decades. However, the business community's ability to take collective initiatives has decreased. The business sector is now eager to reap benefits by building relationships with political elites," he said.

Quoting a chapter written by Arild Engelsen Ruud on the violence in the politics of Bangladesh, Matiur said after the fall of the Ershad regime, the third phase of Bangladesh's politics began.

Until the 2014 and 2018 elections, the opposition could have hoped to assume power throough polls, he said, adding that after the elections of January 7, 2024, it can be said that that possibility has become very low.

Recalling his memory of joining the procession of the first student strike against the military rule in 1962, Matiur said he chanted the slogan that they do not want military rule; they want elections, democracy, the right to vote, and freedom of speech and the press.

"Around 62 years have passed, but we still talk about these demands. I still write – 'I want elections, democracy, the right to vote, the right to speak, and freedom of the press'," he added.