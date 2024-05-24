Democracy, election the way forward

Says CEC

Chief Election Commis-sioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said the country needs to move forward with democracy and election so that it can fulfill the expectations of 30 lakh martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Liberation War in 1971.

At an event organised by the Election Commission to distribute smart national identity cards for freedom fighters, Awal said people fought the Liberation War with a dual aspiration -- freedom from exploitation and the establishment of democracy and good governance.

Despite progress, the country is still working to achieve these goals, said the chief election commissioner.

Four election commissioners -- Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir, Anisur Rahman -- spoke at the event that was presided over by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.

Former National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque and former EC Javed Ali also spoke.