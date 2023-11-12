Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 12, 2023 10:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 01:15 PM

Bangladesh

Demo for wage hike: RMG workers leave Mirpur-10 after two and a half hours

Star Digital Report
Photo: Shaheen Mollah

Garment factory workers left a road in Mirpur-10 area two and a half hours after they blocked it today demanding a hike in their wages.

At least two vehicles were vandalised during the protest.

Vehicular movement on the road between Mirpur-10 and Mirpur 14 was disrupted due to the sit-in, said our reporter from the spot.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah

After the factories opened at 8:00am, the workers started to gather at various points in Mirpur-13 and 14 areas.

Around 8:30am, they went to Mirpur-1 and 11 in procession and tried to convince workers to join the protest programme.

But after being resisted by police, the workers blocked the road in Mipur-10.

Around 11:00am, police convinced the workers to leave the road.

In the salary structure declared on November 7, only the salary for entry-level workers was increased by 56.25 percent; the other grades saw a 20 to 28 percent increase.

This has been rejected by the workers.

