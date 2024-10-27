Demo outside Bangabhaban signals plot to create political crisis: Farroque

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque today said that a recent protest outside Bangabhaban signals an attempt by a "reactionary group" to destabilise the country's political climate.

Speaking at a meeting of a faction of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), Farroque called on BNP's coalition partners, including the 12-party alliance, to stay vigilant and thwart any conspiracies against the nation.

"We believe certain groups aim to incite unrest in the current political landscape. The recent agitation near Bangabhaban hints at a possible move to create a new political crisis," he said.

Farroque expressed confidence in the interim government led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and urged for prompt action on the election timeline.

"Announcing the election date after consulting all political parties will clarify the nation's path forward," he added.

The BNP leader, a former opposition chief whip in Parliament, stressed the need for political reform and a credible Election Commission.

"We do not want an Election Commission like the one led by (Kazi Habibul) Awal, which announces results after waking up from sleep. We want an election where voting takes place during the day, not at night," he said.

Farroque accused the former Awami League government of using force to silence opposition leaders and alleged "enforced disappearances" of figures like Choudhury Alam and Ilias Ali.

He criticised the "Ayna Ghar" detention centre, alleging it was used for the torture of political activists.