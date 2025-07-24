Demands for dinghy boats soars in monsoon

These boats are crafted with care in local workshops

With the monsoon in full swing, traditional wooden dinghy boats are now in high demand, and artisans in Kumarghata of Monirampur upazila, Jashore are working tirelessly to meet orders from across the country.

These boats, crafted with care in local workshops, are being sent to flood-prone regions such as Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Jamalpur, Tangail, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Gopalganj, and Barisal, where water transport becomes essential during the rainy season.

Dinghy boat maker Tabibar Rahman said around 300 workers are engaged in boatmaking day and night. "The workers are not local; they come here on contract. We use koroi, gamari, mahogany, and other durable timbers," he said.

Boat builder Rashedur Rahman said the craft has been passed down through generations. "We are working day and night. Orders are coming in not only from nearby areas but also from districts hundreds of kilometres away," he said.

Despite high demand, the boat makers are facing several challenges, including the rising cost of raw materials and transportation difficulties. Still, their immediate priority is meeting the seasonal surge in orders.

Each dinghy boat costs between Tk 6,000 to Tk 8,000 to make, said Rashedur. The assisting labourers are paid daily wages. Mahogany wood is specially used in the construction. First, planks are prepared from logs. Then, the boat's frame is formed using the planks, and the entire structure is fastened with nails. The bottom part is then covered with tar.

Workshop owner Toiyobur Rahman said that during the rainy season, each 10-foot-long dinghy boat is sold for Tk 10,000 to Tk 12,000. T

He expressed hope that support from government or non-government organisations would bring economic stability to the boatbuilders and help them overcome financial hardship.