Demand for clay utensils on the rise

After years of oblivion amid a growing market for cheap plastic alternatives, clayware is again experiencing a rise in demand and popularity as it is utilitarian, eco-friendly, and culturally significant.

In many hotels, motels, resorts and other tourism and festival-centric scopes across the country, a trend of using clay utensils has surged in recent times, especially in Bagerhat and Pirojpur.

"Ahead of Durga Puja, Pahela Baishakh, Ratha Yatra, and other religious and cultural festivities, the demand for clay utensils has been rising in recent years," said Govinda Paul, a clayware maker from Kathipara village under Morrelganj of Bagerhat.

"Also, many local eateries have opted for using clay plates for serving their customers, buying a lot of 100 plates for Tk 2,000. Some households are now using clay rice pots with lid, a traditional utensil for cooking rice that went out of demand following surge of aluminium ones over the past few decades," he added.

Govinda Paul said clay utensils such as plates, glasses, bowls, rice and juice pots, as well as other items such as tree planters and paddy silos, made by artisans in Bagerhat and Pirojpur are now being transported to Dhaka and other districts.

Fellow artisans Anand Paul and Gouranga Paul echoed him, emphasising that the growing demand has been making a positive impact on their livelihoods.

Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy manager of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation in Bagerhat, said the government and different organisations are interested in fostering the cultural resurgence in use of clayware, alongside recognising its economic and environmental benefits.

"We have plans to provide support to local artisans to promote this industry," he said.