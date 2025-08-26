Delimitation Hearings Day 2: Bagerhat residents demand retention of four seats

On the second day of constituency delimitation hearings, representatives from Bagerhat yesterday demanded that the Election Commission (EC) retain the district's four constituencies.

The EC on July 30 proposed to cut Bagerhat's seats from four to three in a bid to equalise voter numbers.

The demand was raised during hearings at the EC headquarters in the capital, where objections and proposals over redrawing parliamentary boundaries are being reviewed.

A day earlier, at Sunday's opening session, a scuffle broke out between supporters of BNP leaders Rumeen Farhana and Khaled Mahbub Hossain Shyamal inside the EC auditorium, in the presence of the chief election commissioner and four commissioners.

BNP activists also staged demonstrations in Bagerhat, Jashore and Savar that day against the draft delimitation.

The clash erupted within 15 minutes of the session's start, centring on the redrawing of Brahmanbaria-2 and -3 constituencies. Under the EC's draft, three unions of Bijoynagar upazila -- Budhanti, Chandura and Harashpur -- would be included in Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail–Ashuganj) instead of the current Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar–Bijoynagar).

Meanwhile, yesterday noon, leaders and activists of the NCP and BNP staged a protest rally on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway at Chandura area of Bijoynagar upazila, demanding that the upazila remain intact.

At yesterday's EC hearing, Wahiduzzaman Dipu, a resident of Bagerhat-3, told reporters, "Since independence, Bagerhat has had four constituencies. Suddenly, the EC is saying there will no longer be four. The people of Bagerhat will not accept this exclusion."

He added, "We will request the Election Commission to withdraw the draft proposal that reduces one seat from Bagerhat. We want Bagerhat's four constituencies to remain as they were before."

Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain, another resident of the same constituency, said, "The responsibility of the Election Commission formed by the interim government is to return power to the people. Instead of doing that, they have reduced one of Bagerhat's four constituencies. By cutting a seat, they have deprived the people of Bagerhat of their rightful representation."

Molla Rahmat Ullah, joint chief organiser of the National Citizen Party in Bagerhat-3, alleged, "Yesterday we were not able to present our statement. It seems to us that the Election Commission is working only for one party. The decision the EC has made for Bagerhat based on voter count does not appear reasonable to us."

Hearings on objections and demands were held for the Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram regions yesterday.

From 10:00am to 12:30pm, hearings were conducted for Satkhira-3 and 4, Jashore-3 and 6, and Bagerhat-1, 2 and 3. From 2:30pm to 5:00pm, hearings continued for Jhalakathi-1, Barguna-1 and 2, Pirojpur-1, 2 and 3, Chattogram-3, 5, 8 and 19, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban constituencies.

By August 10, the commission had received 1,760 objections and claims across 83 constituencies. Hearings on these applications began Sunday and will conclude on August 27, after which the EC will publish the final constituency map.

Earlier, on July 30, the EC published a draft redrawing the boundaries of all 300 constituencies, adding one in Gazipur (raising its total to six) and reducing Bagerhat's constituencies from four to three to ensure voter balance.

The last commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, re-demarcated 10 constituencies ahead of the 12th national polls. Prior to that, the KM Nurul Huda-led commission altered the boundaries of 25 constituencies in 2018. The commission under Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad redrew the boundaries of 87 constituencies in 2013 ahead of the 10th general election, while the ATM Shamsul Huda-led commission made significant changes to 133 constituencies in 2008.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, however, the EC has received objections regarding the 2008 and 2024 demarcation processes.