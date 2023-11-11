Delighted as Cox's Bazar now connected to railway network: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said it's a moment of pride for the nation as Cox's Bazar set to join rail network.

She said this while addressing the inauguration programme at the newly-built Cox's Bazar's iconic rail station.

"I am so delighted today as Cox's Bazar is coming under railway network from now," the prime minister said.

"I have promised it and I am happy to fulfil it," the premier added.

The prime minister joined the inauguration programme at the Cox's Bazar iconic railway station at 11:35am. The programme started at 11:40am.

The government in 2010 had taken up the project to lay metre-gauge track from Dohazari of Chattogram to Ghundum of Bandarban spending Tk 1,852.35 crore.

But it later changed its plan and decided to build the dual-gauge line to Cox's Bazar town. As a result, the cost shot up to Tk 18,034.47 crore.

The government backed out on constructing the rail line to Ghundum border because Myanmar did not take any step to build a rail line to its border, source said.

The 102km Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line is part of the Trans-Asian Railway Network. There are nine new stations on the route.

Although the project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, was supposed to be completed within June 2013, laying of tracks began in March 2018.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon yesterday said train services on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route would begin on December 1 with an inter-city train.