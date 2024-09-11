Delhi working closely with Dhaka

Says Pranay Verma; govt lodges protest to India regarding teen’s death in BSF firing

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma has said New Delhi is working closely with Dhaka to take the bilateral relationship forward.

"We are working to closely engage with Bangladesh to fulfil shared aspirations of our people on security and development," he told reporters after a courtesy call on newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin yesterday.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have been witnessing strains since the ouster of the Awami League government and the fleeing of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India following a mass upsurge on August 5.

Border killing and water sharing of transboundary rivers, alongside rail transit, were some of the issues that the people of Bangladesh have been critical about.

There are allegations that India fully supported Hasina during the entire 15-year regime despite the accusations of widespread vote rigging, corruption, and human rights violations.

Verma told reporters that during the discussion with the foreign secretary, they discussed the broader relationship between Bangladesh and India.

He also said the two countries will continue to take forward the relationship in multifaceted areas.

He did not take any questions from the media on border killing, which has been a crucial issue for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday registered a protest to the Indian government on the killing of 16-year-old Bangladeshi boy named Shri Jayanta Jambu of Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon district, who was shot and killed by BSF yesterday, according to a press release by the ministry.

In the protest note sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka yesterday, Bangladesh expressed grave concern that despite repeated commitments from the Indian authorities to pursue a non-lethal strategy and stop killings, such incidents of killing have been continuing.

Dhaka called upon New Delhi to prevent the recurrence of such ruthless acts, investigate all border-related killings, identify those responsible and bring them to justice, said the press release.

Earlier, talking to the media yesterday, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said, "Border killing is playing a very negative role. We should come out of this for the sake of both the countries. This is not benefiting India."

Dhaka had requested New Delhi earlier on September 5 to investigate all border killings, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable, following the killing of 13-year-old Shwarna Das by BSF on September 1.

Dhaka has yet to receive any response from the Indian side on the protest note.

Meanwhile, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed yesterday said the projects funded by Indian loans will proceed as planned.

The adviser shared this update after a meeting with Pranay Verma at his office.

"These projects are crucial for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. We discussed ways to increase cooperation," he said.

This statement comes amid concerns about the timely implementation of projects funded under the three lines of credit (LoC), following the ouster of Hasina's government.

The LoCs were signed during Hasina's tenure.

India has committed US $7.36 billion under the LoC for 42 projects in sectors such as roads and highways, railways, shipping, power, ICT, telecommunications, civil aviation, and economic zones in Bangladesh.

Around US $2 billion has been disbursed under the LoC so far.

At the same time, Pakistani High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof also made a courtesy call on Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain at the ministry yesterday.

"It was just a courtesy call," Touhid Hossain said.