Delay in medical reports: Probe, trial pending for 965 cases

Investigations into at least 965 cases filed with different police stations under Chattogram Metropolitan Police are currently halted due to delay in issuance of medical reports in connection with the cases by Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

As such, the trial procedures of the cases also remain pending with different metropolitan courts in Chattogram.

According to medical, police and court staffers, these reports are crucial for any case, as they can change its whole merit.

Sometimes the medical staffers take bribes to manipulate the reports and thereby change police investigation.

The matter came to light after judicial magistrates openly spoke up about the matter at the police-magistracy conference on March 6, although investigation officers have been facing the issue for a long time.

This correspondent talked to at least 15 sub-inspectors and inspectors of 16 police stations under CMP in this regard.

The officers alleged that the IOs even have to bribe hospital officials Tk 500-5,000 based on the category and merit of the cases to get the necessary reports including post mortem, and DNA, forensic and medical certificates.

Most complaints regarding delayed issuance of medical reports and bribery are against the casualty and orthopaedic departments of CMCH.

The casualty department provides reports on physical assault, serious injuries or stabbing while the orthopedics department gives reports on broken limbs or other serious injuries.

The cases filed under the penal code with police stations and courts require medical certificates for police reports.

"I had to bribe medical staffers Tk 500-2,000 to collect medical certificates to submit my investigation report on time," said an SI of CMP's West Zone, wishing anonymity. Several other police officers of different zones of CMP echoed him.

In 2022, the CMCH authorities launched a probe into allegations of bribery against an assistant registrar of the casualty department. He allegedly used to take bribes from IOs on the basis of the case's merit.

At the police-magistracy conference, Rabiul Alam, chief metropolitan magistrate of Chattogram, urged the authorities concerned of CMCH to issue the pending medical reports as early as possible.

"It is a critical issue. We are working together to resolve the matter," said Nishkriti Chakma, deputy commissioner (crime and operations) at CMP Headquarters.

Contacted, Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan, recently transferred director of CMCH, said he was aware of the issue.

"For pending post mortem, DNA and forensic reports, the forensic department of the hospital is responsible and they need to step up," he added.

He said, "We have developed a special software for issuing medical certificates, which is now in the trial stage. Hopefully the situation will improve once it is launched."